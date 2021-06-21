Hillsboro Lions Club to serve dairy breakfast

The Hillsboro Lions Club is hosting its annual Hillsboro Area Appreciation Dairy Breakfast at Hillsboro Fireman’s Memorial Park, Hwy. 33, Sunday, June 27, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Breakfast will consist of pancakes, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, donuts, cheese, milk, coffee, juice and more. Price of the breakfast is $6 for adults and $3 for children younger than 10 years of age.

Miss Wisconsin, area queens, Hillsboro FFA, Warner Creek Bluegrass Extravaganza and the Little German Band will be participating all morning. New this year is a farmers market, flea market and arts and crafts, along with a classic car show.

