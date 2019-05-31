On May 28, the Hillsboro Police Department received a complaint of multiple acts of sexual assault of a child that had occurred in the city of Hillsboro in April and May.
According police department, an investigation into the complaint was immediately started. As a result, on May 29, police arrested 31-year-old Joseph L. Gaytan of Hillsboro on multiple counts of first and second degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse, strangulation, and exposing genitals. Gaytan was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center where he remains on a $75,000 cash bond. The case remains under investigation.
