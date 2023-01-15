Hillsboro man injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 33

A Hillsboro man was injured in single-vehicle crash Jan. 13 on State Hwy. 33 near Fish Hollow Road, in the town of Forest.

At about 5:34 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Center received a report of the single-vehicle accident. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, emergency services responded to the area and found a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq in the ditch.

Firefighters secured the vehicle and extracted Dennis A. Breidenstein, 65. Breidenstein was transported by ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined Breidenstein had a medical emergency that caused the crash. Seat belts were used, airbags were not deployed and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service and Peterson Towing assisted at the scene.