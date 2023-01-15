 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hillsboro man injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 33

  • 0

A Hillsboro man was injured in single-vehicle crash Jan. 13 on State Hwy. 33 near Fish Hollow Road, in the town of Forest.

At about 5:34 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Center received a report of the single-vehicle accident. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, emergency services responded to the area and found a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq in the ditch.

Firefighters secured the vehicle and extracted Dennis A. Breidenstein, 65. Breidenstein was transported by ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined Breidenstein had a medical emergency that caused the crash. Seat belts were used, airbags were not deployed and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Hillsboro Ambulance Service and Peterson Towing assisted at the scene.

People are also reading…

Here are a few tips to help you drive safely.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Jan. 9.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News