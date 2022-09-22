 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hillsboro man injured in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 82

  • 0

A Hillsboro man sustained injuries in a single-vehicle rollover on State Hwy. 82, Wednesday, Sept. 21.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:23 p.m. Vernon County Dispatch received a call from a passerby reporting a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Hwy. 82 near the intersection of County Road V in the town of Union.

The operator of the vehicle, Izaiah Mendoza, 21, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life by the Hillsboro Fire Department. Mendoza was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by La Farge Ambulance for his injuries.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 12.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News