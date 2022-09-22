Hillsboro man injured in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 82

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 10:23 p.m. Vernon County Dispatch received a call from a passerby reporting a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Hwy. 82 near the intersection of County Road V in the town of Union.

The operator of the vehicle, Izaiah Mendoza, 21, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life by the Hillsboro Fire Department. Mendoza was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by La Farge Ambulance for his injuries.