Hillsboro man injured in truck vs. motorcycle crash on State Hwy. 33

A Hillsboro man was injured in a truck versus motorcycle accident on State Hwy. 33 at Briskey Road in the town of Hillsboro, June 18.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:43 p.m. it was notified about the two-vehicle accident. Bryan J. Novacheck, 42, of rural Hillsboro, pulled off Briskey Road onto State Hwy. 33 and struck an eastbound motorcycle operated by James L. Anderson, 22, also of rural Hillsboro. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and Anderson was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by the Hillsboro Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance.

