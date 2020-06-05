Hillsboro man injured in two-vehicle crash on County Road HH

A Hillsboro man was injured following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 3 on State Hwy. 33 west of County Road HH right near the entrance to Hillsboro County Market.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:08 p.m., the sheriff's department received a call of the two-vehicle accident. A vehicle being driven by Megan Teed, 19, of La Farge, was westbound on Hwy. 33 and was turning into Hillsboro County Market. Teed did not see the eastbound vehicle being driven by Kent Ray, 54, of Hillsboro. Teed collided with the Ray vehicle, causing the vehicle to go into the ditch and come to rest on its wheels.
Ray was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Hillsboro Fire Department. Ray was injured and was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph in Hillsboro with non-life-threatening injuries. Teed was treated and released at the scene by Hillsboro EMS. Both vehicles were damaged in the crash.
Hillsboro Fire and Hillsboro EMS, Hillsboro Police Department, and Peterson Towing assisted at the scene.
