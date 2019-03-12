Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department reports on March 5 a search warrant for illegal drugs was executed at 1014 Prairie Ave. in the city of Hillsboro.
Ellen M. Townsend, 46, was arrested. Michael D. Townsend, 49, has yet to be located. Charges are being sought on the Townsends through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacturing of methamphetamine.
Assisting in this investigation was the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, including their K-9 Unit, and the West Central MEG Unit. This remains under investigation by the Hillsboro Police Department.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Michael D. Townsend, contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 608-489-2800.
