Hillsboro police: Charges pending against suspect's mother, stepfather for aiding felon

HILLSBORO —Charges of aiding a felon and obstructing law enforcement have been referred to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office, according to Hillsboro Police Chief Patrick Clark, in relation to a substantial battery that occurred in the city of Hillsboro.

Trenton Clark was arrested March 7 for two counts of substantial battery after police learned he assaulted a male and a female at The Bent Finger Tavern, which is owned by his mother and stepfather, Amy and Travis Verken, according to a press release from the Hillsboro Police Department.

During an initial interview with the Verkens, they said Clark had not been in their bar that evening and that they did not know where he was. According to authorities, both people were aware Clark had an active felony arrest warrant for a previous incident in Juneau County, which they learned after a search warrant was executed on their home looking for Trenton Clark on March 4.

Authorities said the Verkens continued to deny Clark’s presence at their establishment in follow-up interviews.