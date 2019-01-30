The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports the death of a 47-year-old female from Hillsboro.
In the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 25, Tammy L. Johnson was found deceased outside of her residence. The death was reported to the Sheriff’s Office at about 7:02 a.m. This death was investigated and at this time no foul play in suspected.
The Hillsboro Police Department, Hillsboro EMS, Hillsboro Fire, the Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Vernon County Emergency Management, the State of Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Law Enforcement Services State Crime Laboratory Bureau, and the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene.
Picha’s Funeral Home of Hillsboro is providing services to the family. This case remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
