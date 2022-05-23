Hillsboro woman injured in car vs. deer accident on Hwy. 80

A Hillsboro woman was injured in a car versus deer accident, Monday, May 23, in the 4302 block of State Hwy. 80 at 10:43 a.m.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Dennis Puckett, 68, of Hillsboro, and passenger Cheryl Puckett, 68, also of Hillsboro, were northbound on State Hwy. 80 in the town of Greenwood, when a deer ran across the road and hit the front windshield of the vehicle.
Cheryl Puckett was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's with minor injuries. Dennis Puckett reported no injuries. Seat belts were used.
Hillsboro Area Ambulance assisted at the scene.