Hillsboro woman injured in car vs. deer accident on Hwy. 80

A Hillsboro woman was injured in a car versus deer accident, Monday, May 23, in the 4302 block of State Hwy. 80 at 10:43 a.m.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Dennis Puckett, 68, of Hillsboro, and passenger Cheryl Puckett, 68, also of Hillsboro, were northbound on State Hwy. 80 in the town of Greenwood, when a deer ran across the road and hit the front windshield of the vehicle.