Hillsboro woman injured in two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 80

A Hillsboro woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the town of Greenwood.
John F. Honer, 77, of rural Cazenovia, was operating a smaller SUV southbound on Hwy. 80, south of Hillsboro at about 2 p.m., according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. Honer attempted to turn left onto County Road V and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Kathleen J. Banker, 49, of Hillsboro.
Banker sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Ambulance.
The Hillsboro Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.