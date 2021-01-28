Historic winter storms in Vernon County topic of program

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with the Vernon County Historical Society, will present a program titled, “Historic Winter Storms in Vernon County.” The program will be offered virtually Friday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 a.m. as part of the library’s bi-monthly adult Conversation series.

Historical society volunteer Veronica Kleiber will present first-person accounts of how residents survived some of the most historic storms in Vernon County. There will be time at the end of the program for participants to share their own stories about historic winter storms.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this program will be presented virtually through Zoom. Links to the program can be found on the Viroqua Library Facebook page or on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. For further information call the library at 637-7151, extension 6.

