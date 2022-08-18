Historical society, Viroqua literary club to dedicate suffrage trail marker

On Women’s Equality Day, Friday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m., the Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS), partnering with the Viroqua Women’s Literary Club (VWLC), is hosting a special event at the Viroqua Cemetery.
A new marker will be dedicated which celebrates two of the many local women who were instrumental in the suffrage movement in Vernon County, Tilda Omundson and Kate Goodell. Tilda, a chiropractor, and Kate, a teacher, are both interred in the cemetery. This is just one of the 2,370 markers on the National Votes for Women Trail sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites (NCWHS). According to the website, The National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites “seeks to recognize and celebrate the enormous diversity of people and groups active in the struggle for women’s suffrage.” The trail marks the untold stories of suffrage in communities all around the United States.
Please join us at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Viroqua Cemetery, located at 429 Hickory St. Viroqua Mayor Justin Running will read a commendation and the Honorable Judge Darcy Rood will be our featured speaker. The honorees, Tilda Omundson and Kate Goodell will tell their stories as portrayed by Tena Thompson, D.C. and Deb Deaver. Refreshments will be served in the gazebo.