Historical society, Viroqua literary club to dedicate suffrage trail marker

A new marker will be dedicated which celebrates two of the many local women who were instrumental in the suffrage movement in Vernon County, Tilda Omundson and Kate Goodell. Tilda, a chiropractor, and Kate, a teacher, are both interred in the cemetery. This is just one of the 2,370 markers on the National Votes for Women Trail sponsored by the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites (NCWHS). According to the website, The National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites “seeks to recognize and celebrate the enormous diversity of people and groups active in the struggle for women’s suffrage.” The trail marks the untold stories of suffrage in communities all around the United States.