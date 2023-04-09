“911, where is your emergency?” With that, a calm, measured and trained telecommunications person takes your call. You are quite possibly very scared, angry, calling for yourself or for someone else; you quite possibly are making this call on one of the worst days of your life! Knowing the location, the dispatcher instantly sees, on one of their geographically mapped-sensitive screens that also shows automatically where current officers, ambulances, vehicular help is located the time the call, what needs doing next.

The current eight-member 911 Dispatcher Team at the Vernon County Dispatch Center, who serve 8-12-hour shifts at a time, has its physical headquarters as part of the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office building complex, 1320 Bad Axe Court, Viroqua. There are always two, sometimes three, fully trained, professional people, each one at their task-designated, multi-screen stations.

They are, and have been, supervised by Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Bruce Olson, a lifelong Vernon County resident who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 1991. Olson has managed the center since being promoted to Sergeant in 2001. Besides the daily operations, Olson often takes overflow calls, is responsible for the rigorous training program for new dispatchers and is responsible for compliance with the Vernon County Rural Addressing Ordinance, requiring constant communication with all municipalities and other county departments.

When the volunteer History Alive Interview and Photo Crew, Dave and Ruth Amundson, became aware that April 9-15, 2023 is “National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week," the two initially met with Sheriff Torgerson, asked if they could meet and talk with Sergeant Olson and some of his dispatchers, have the OK to photograph the 911 Center operations area and bring this whole story to life, Torgerson readily agreed to help. “The team here is really not generally recognized anywhere to the degree that I’d love to see them be and they deserve all the awareness and gratitude that they can get,” commented Torgerson.

Dispatcher Ryan Easterday said that “Nationwide, about 81% of all the incoming calls to 911 are made from mobile phones and from Vernon County probably more. We get everything! We’ve talked down a potential suicide situation, listened to a frantic lady reporting her dog was on the roof, talked through with a person who is that first-on-the-scene at or in a vehicle-crash, coordinated that often multiple help needed for our area’s all too frequent severe flooding or severe weather and roads situations, drowning and boat accidents, dealt with missing person concerns, reacted to hunting accidents, child abuse, family unit fights, prank and accidental calls and don’t forget in-home falls and accidents and what’s commonly referred to as “butt calls!”

Dispatcher Corinna Halvorson said, “Trained dispatchers are skilled to be quick-thinking and fast acting, show extreme calm, be incredible listeners not only to the caller’s information but to additionally be able to pick up on that person’s voice, its level and tone and what he or she is NOT telling them. There might be other sounds that are noted, such as music, animal voices that might come across.” They must be able to multi-task, while still talking to the caller, working to establish that initial trust with the callers, perhaps already dispatching the fire department while themselves being the ultimate “Captains of Calm.” Concurrently, they are also typing all the heard information, at about 45 words per minute, as they are talking with the caller. They must act fast, discern threat levels and also have to have the constant safety in mind for all the officers and trained help that they co-ordinate and then send to the scene. A call concerning a brawl at a local bar with two fighting individuals brandishing guns, more often than not, gives the dispatcher an extra alert real “heads up” as to their necessary decisions to be quickly made and what and who to the send to this situation. This dispatcher’s action and decisions have all the potential for a serious life or death consequences on both ends of that call!

“During those initial years of first COVID onset and even now, the dispatchers work with deciding who goes where, and what possible exposure to all the parties at the whole scene will be affected. We need to quickly think through, for example, when dealing with a possible medical stroke or a breathing crisis, what COVID pick up and transfer protocols had or have now to be followed both with the victim and the help they are going to receive who arriving. We had and still do have more people at home, more people and children not going to many places, including school, all giving the potential for increased stressors,” remarked Dispatcher Yanicka Lunde.

Historically, before 911 use, citizens had to call a local 7-digit number for fire, police and emergency services. In the United State this 911 system is now over 50 years old with its first call being made in Alabama in 1968. Just 6 days later a 2nd 911 call was successfully made in Nome, Alaska. The numerals 91 and 1 and 1 were initially chosen by A T and T dispatch developers as no area codes or office codes used those digits then and it was felt that the three 911 numbers would be easily remembered.

“Of course," added Sheriff Torgerson, “we are thrilled that Vernon County has received a $237,772.59 grant funding (starting under the leadership of then Sheriff Spears) through the State of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs Office, Office of Emergency Communications, Public Answering Grant Program. This next huge new implementation called “NG 911” aka Next Generation 911,” is now going to be possible with us. Fully installed and trained for, we can improve call routing, and broad-based interoperability. Among many other enhancements to public safety, 911 callers will eventually have the ability to communicate with our public safety communication professionals via text and video.”

Vernon County citizens can put their heads on their pillows each and every night, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, relying on the dogged tenacity and trained skill levels brought by the Vernon County Telecommunications Team to be there on the other end, totally dedicated to your concerns. The History Alive Project volunteers sincerely thank all the people interviewed to make this saga come alive!