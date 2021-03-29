History Alive Project adds newspapers to Westby's centennial time capsule

Sign of the Times! Some of the History Alive Project Board members recently met and they made sure that one of the final issues of the Westby Times was added to the city of Westby’s time capsule; they also added one of the first editions of the newly-created the Vernon County Times to the collection.

The time capsule was started in August of 2020 when the city celebrated its 100th anniversary as an officially-designated city, that occurring on Aug. 20, 1920. The entire year, August 2020 through August 2021, will continue to have specially-designated centennial events organized by the History Alive Project volunteers.

Prior to that, Westby held the official legal description of a village. Since August of 2020, some of the items that have been added to this unique box include church bulletins, solicited individual citizen letters in sealed envelopes, an edition of the Foxxy Shopper, numerous area business cards, copies of various restaurant menus, Westby church bulletins, a Westby Area High School Class of 2020 graduation program, a local phone book, a 2020-21 COVID protocol information sheet, a copy of the results of the Nov. 6, 2020 presidential election and also those Wisconsin statewide results, down ballot; even a few COVID-related masks have been contributed.

The capsule will go on the road until August of 2021 with History Alive Project volunteers once COVID restrictions have been officially eased; they plan to continue to solicit area citizens’ small mementos and letters at organizational meetings, church post-service times, community events, and school functions.

