History Alive Project: Clara Bekkedal's table linens 'come home' to Westby

“We knew that Clara’s handmade linen collection would be carefully and correctly stored with HAP’s collection,” said Kris Polsfut.

Kris, the granddaughter of Clara Sherry Bekkedal (1899-1984), recently entrusted this treasured set of items to History Alive Project in Westby and what a superb set it is.

The bespoke monogrammed napkins, proudly bearing the initial “B,” were used along with the 102-inch by 70-inch heavily-embroidered Hardanger tablecloth, no doubt used for very special occasions when Clara entertained at what is now the Westby House Inn & Restaurant.

The 30-inch by 30-inch square luncheon tablecloth, completes the donation.

Gaylord Archival Company of Syracuse, New York, is a “go to” for products used when archival collections, such as very old linens, are to be correctly preserved. They highly suggest that old linens not be folded, not stored in trunks, kept dry and out of direct sunlight. They are not to be put in plastic bags. Instead, HAP will be following their guidelines to use acid-free tissue and cotton batting while rolling the items on cardboard rolls.

These important and nostalgic linens are a special part of Westby’s history and the people who owned and used them; they all have now “come home” to Westby.

