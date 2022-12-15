History Alive Project: Cookie cutters: Their history gives shapes to holiday treats

Note: A few History Alive Project volunteers recently got out some of their favorite cookie cutters and they wondered if cookie cutters have a history of their own. "Here at History Alive Project, we are always thinking and asking those questions that might seem a bit off the grid or 'out of the box'; in doing so, one oftentimes uncovers one simple fact that leads to a pretty fascinating story; so the information researched for this article did not disappoint,” remarked one cutter owner, Ruth Amundson.

***

Even that blue Cookie Monster from Sesame Street loved them and almost anything else he could devour! And as far back as the 1930s, many an American child faithfully left milk and a plate of cookies for Santa in anticipation of treating St. Nick when he came to leave presents under the tree.

Around the holiday season we think cookies, especially the making and eating of cutouts, is almost a required behavior and right of passage in the kitchen. We owe the word “cookie” arriving in America and to our vocabulary, to Dutch settlers who lived near the New Amsterdam, New York area in the 1620s There, bakers filled tin-shaped molds with dough, baked them, and then inverted the molds, tapping them gently to release the “little cakes” which they called “koekje.”

Even Queen Elizabeth I reportedly became a fan of serving human-shaped gingerbread cookie men to her guests, as she instructed her royal bakers to create human body-shaped molds to produce “sweet biscuits.”

So today, especially during holiday season, in many a U.S. household, family members will dig out their stash of cutters, stir up batches of dough, generously flour the cutting board and rolling pin and begin to create dozens of cutout cookies. Most are then frosted with colored icings, often then furthered sprinkled with colorful sugars. Many church ladies groups hold fundraiser “cookie walks,” where buyers can choose to assemble their own custom-made box of sweets, usually paying by the pound.

Today those cutters can be almost any shape, with the more popular ones being hearts, stars, animals, diamonds, spades, bells, alphabet letters and even shapes of states in the United States. Cutters, more often than not, are passed on from generation to generation and have become treasured items with holiday memories by the people who have used them in the family’s past.

In 1972, a woman wrote to the magazine called “Woman’s Circle” where she asked them to print her request: she was looking for any interest in other readers who collected cookie cutters as a hobby. Five years later there were 86 committed “cutter fans” who organized an official ”Cookie Cutters Collection Club.” Today there are clubs all over the U.S. and this niche group even holds a national convention every two years, the next one being held in 2023 in New Orleans and lasting three days. Members assemble there, share stories, swap and sell cutters, hold baking and cutting demonstrations and auction off other cutters. Culinary antique artifact appraisers are on hand to determine values of very old cutters. Factors such as rarity, age, condition and construction materials are used determine the cutter's value. An aluminum peacock-shaped “find” from the early part of the 20th century can sell for more than $115 at auction. Recipes and decorating ideas are exchanged. Much of their information is shared through their newsletter, quite appropriately called “Crumbs.”

Should you be in the Joplin, Missouri area and you want to see a large display of cookie cutters from around the world, plan to stop at the Joplin Museum Complex. You’ll receive a complimentary cookie cutter as a memento. The simple lowly cutter even has its own designated national week, that being Dec. 1-7 each year.

Watch for cutters at local rummage sales, thrift stores and antique shops to start your collection or add to it and soon your collection might grow to be a “cut above the rest.” Make sure don’t let anyone convince you that a “cookie” is only a small file used by web servers to save browsing information; you know better.