History Alive Project: History of the Westby Police Department patch

The most recent and official patch design adopted by the Westby Police Department has an enlarged version of it, attached on the east-facing wall of the Westby Police Department Headquarters building at 200 Melby St., Westby. Examples of the two previous patch designs used over the years, as well as this most current one, are part of the History Alive Project Collection of Westby City artifacts.

The now retired Westby City Police Chief, Mitch Hundt, who was with the force for 20 years as Chief, along with then Officer Scott Stuber, designed the current patch. In June of 2007, Hundt and Stuber felt that their current design could replace the previous one which now Chief Stuber said “needed a bit refreshing.”

That patch had, at its center a rather muscular, clean-shaven looking Viking, clutching a huge hammer or maul. He sported a full-length red cape and also a head of blonde hair which can be seen, flowing out from his rather benign-looking “beanie” hat.

Prior to that patch, again a Viking idea was incorporated in the patch design, this time appearing with a Norwegian longboat, complete with five warrior shields along its side and a dragonhead at the fore end. There is a blue and yellow-striped sail added to this boat and to top it all off, only a head motif a Viking was added. This scowling, shaggy-haired Viking had a heavy mustache and beard and had a kind of tent-hat shaped cap on his head.

Refresh they did, as Hundt and Stuber chose a state of Wisconsin outline and then added a red star on the spot to denote the location of Westby. Then a Norwegian and a U.S. flag were added on the Wisconsin outline, acknowledging Westby’s rich Norwegian heritage and that cultural connection to United States. A black, silhouetted ski jumper was layered next on to this design to honor the long tradition of ski jumping in this area. Finally the date, 1896, was added to give a nod to the year the Force was established. That year would have seen Westby classified legally as a Village. It was not until 1920 that Westby received its now City status.

History Alive Project volunteers want to remind readers that "out-of-the-box" pieces of local history can be found almost anywhere. It is important to tell about those pieces, no matter how small, as those pieces make up the “quilt” of our whole Community. The HAP volunteers did wonder why the sail colors chosen for patch No. 2 are those of Sweden….hmmmmm!