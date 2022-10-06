History Alive Project: Two old yardsticks give miles of history

The Kerby family moved from Alabama to Westby to be nearer family members and purchased a home on West State Street.

Longtime Westby residents and Vernon County Times readers might recall that the previous owners of the home were Ron and Sue Bjerke; Ron was a Westby High School choral director for many years while Sue was a high school chemistry teacher.

The Kerbys, Jacob and Bethanei, purchased their 1916-built home, totally online in September of 2021 and are currently in the throes of extensive remodeling to include ripping out first-floor carpeting. They were delighted to find beautiful oak-wood flooring boards hiding under that carpet; what they were not prepared for was finding an old wooden, lettered yard stick attached flush between two floor board sections. The yardstick advertising read: ERICKSON HDWE WESTBY WIS PHONE 197.

Bethanei Kerby posted a picture of this old and unique yardstick on Facebook, asking if anyone locally could could help her and her husband, Jacob, to learn more about the Erickson Store and that Store’s history. History Alive Project volunteers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, got in touch with the Kerbys, interviewed them, took a few photos; then the Amundsons went to work to see if they could bring back the story of this yardstick’s referenced store.

“We contacted other longtime Westby residents who knew stories of the Erickson Store and its first owner, Emil Erickson and his wife. We hit ‘information gold’ when we learned that Emil’s son, Dick, now age 85, was still alive and living now in Montana; luck fell right in our laps when we were able to get Dick’s phone number, so of course, well called him,” remarked Dave. “Dick not only gave us a wealth of the Store’s history but also sent History Alive Project, a variety of old photos of the Store when it was located at 105 East State Street in Westby,” added Ruth. She added that those Store-related photocopies will certainly be added to the HAP Collection.

Dick additionally shared that his dad had a hardware business in Dorchester, Wisconsin, prior to his Westby move. When Emil was 80 years old, he sold the business to his son, Dick, who ran it for an additional 16 years when he retired at the age of 77. The Store’s location on East State Street was in between the late Drexel Jefson’s Meat Market and a now current business, “The Wall.” Across the street from the hardware store was the then Jules Rude car and tractor repair place.

Even though the Kerby yardstick story is one-of-a-kind, the Amundsons continued their quest and interviewed an additional longtime Westby couple for any possible further Erickson Store information. That interviewed couple remarked, “Well, we have one of those very similar vintage yardsticks in our closet as well right now!” The Amundson duo was more than flabbergasted to lay their eyes on this second stick.

In the HAP collection of old area phone books, Dave spied the Erickson store ad in the yellow pages (yes, they were yellow) in a 1956 Westby Telephone Company book and included that artifact’s page for the second stick photo.

Premiums and “giveaway” freebie items that often featured a business logo and their contact information were and are still somewhat popular; they can be found on items such as kitchen bowls, key chains, calendars, lighters and match covers.

Many of these have become collector items of interest as they are personalized and often only made with a finite number of them to begin with.

Ordinary items belonging to ordinary people can often tell extra-ordinary “come alive again” stories and certainly these two yardsticks ticked all the right boxes, agree? And in case readers are asking: yes, the Kerbys said they plan to leave “their” yardstick in place.