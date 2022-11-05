History Alive Project volunteers get spooky in Westby

Three volunteers with the History Alive Project showed up in their finest attire for the 2022 Westby Area Chamber of Commerce’s trick-or-treat event held on Oct. 31.

The decorated HAP History Hus, located at 218 N. Main St., was the site for HAP’s participation. Being the organization that is always doing things “out of the box” and HAP being always on the lookout for showcasing Westby area history, the big ol’ hairy Ragnar costume was hauled out of storage and put to use; loaned by the costume’s seamstress and owner, Betty Stoleson, it was worn by event volunteer Jacob Anderson of Westby who is currently a ninth-grader at Westby Area High School.

The Ragnar bespoke outfit is actually one part of a family of three costumes that includes a mother and a baby costume all made out of the same long-haired fuzzy fabric. That trio debuted in one of the Syttende Mai parade units some 17 years ago. Stoleson crafted Ragnar’s eyes out of plastic that she cut from two plastic liter soda bottles. Stoleson, who is currently serves as a HAP Board member, sported her handmade and designed clown costume for the event, complete with a red foam nose.

Not to be outdone, current HAP Board member, David Kraabel, wore his truly scary professionally made troll mask. Especially to be noted were the huge gruesome, grotesque-looking ears protruding from the mask’s sides and the long and bulbous nose, taking up a large portion of the face mask's front area. Kraabel noted, “It gets mighty hot wearing that face mask, no matter what the temperatures are outside.”

All three greeted well over 100 costumed young candy-seekers, many accompanied by their parents or siblings, and even some them "costumed up."