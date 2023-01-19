History Alive Project: Window display in Westby offers glimpse of ski jumping's past

There are really cool “you gotta be kidding me” local history stories and then there is this one! And thanks to Jana and David Dregne, owners of Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts, 100 N. Main St., Westby, the story of their very old model ski jump just went from black and white to 3 D-technicolor with the addition of a 2022 History Alive Project photo find.

Former owners, Kermit and Violetta Flugstad, along with Ed Foss, sold the business to the Dregnes in 1975. Years later, the granddaughter of the Flugstads, Angela Nemes, found a handmade model of a ski jump display stored away in the garage of her grandparents on West State Street. She called the Dregnes, asking if they would like to have the display.

“My gosh, yes, we wanted it. We are always happy to keep our community’s history alive, especially with anything that is so directly connected with our store. Every year we put the display up, afix our proportionality-sized little jumper guy into position, and generously add lots of shredded white plastic to simulate snow to complete the entire look,” said Jana. “Our shoppers who walk by will stop in to get a closer, better look at the whole thing, remarking on its details and all around clever workmanship.”

David Dregne added, “The Flugstads sold and installed furnaces for people as part of their business. In our basement they quite possibly had sheet metal tools used for forming the customized sizes for the ductwork. This jump model certainly looks like it has some of those scrap metal pieces as part of the whole structure. To complete the display, many small, carefully-sized and cut stained wood pieces were glued together to complete the scaffolding.

Back in 2018, History Alive Project interviewers spoke with Bob Flugstad, Kermit’s son, to see if he could shed anymore light on the display’s story. While Bob couldn’t recall the exact year it was made, he certainly agreed that Kermit had the skills and the creativity to make such a thing. History Alive Project ’s article on the jump display was run in the then Westby Times, Jan. 28, 2018 issue.

In December 2022, Dave Amundson of the History Alive Project organization, was sorting and cataloguing a box of donated images to the HAP Collection, when one particular one really caught his eye. “HAP responsibly treats all photos we keep, sorting, using correct photo storage protocols to preserve them and giving them cataloging reference labels as best we can. This box of photos we received was a ‘tossed salad’ of subjects including a few shots of different Westby store front exteriors, none were dated, none were documented with any details as to the date taken or who the photographer might have been,” said Dave.

“It was the Flugstad Hardware Store window with its ski jump display photo that made my heart skip more than one beat, for sure,” said Dave. “There was not only the full jump model shown, but at least 40 ski jump trophies standing proudly to add to the display. What ‘sealed the deal’ was what was on that large advertising poster standing in the photo’s middle: it stated that the 46th year the tournament’s event was happening that February.”

Showing the picture to Dave Dregne, the two of them still wonder what dialogue had to have transpired for Mr. Flugstad get the OK to borrow so many of that year’s trophies to even put in his window. Sharp-eyed Westby residents will note the F, L, U, HARDWARE advertising letters appearing in the far left-hand side of the photo on the then store’s door. But there’s more: longtime Westby residents will recall that it was Goettl’s Meats that had its store on West State Street; it is their reflected and reversed blurred red, lettering of their store name that is seen on the right side of the photo.

If you stop and take a look, this one-of-a-kind jump display is now currently up again in Dregne’s window for the 2023 Ski Jumping Tournament. In addition, adjacent to that display, is a colored and enlarged photo of the History Alive Project’s 2022 discovery image.