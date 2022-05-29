Hmong cultural programming to be offered in Viroqua, La Crosse

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library and Hmoob Cultural and Community Center in La Crosse, are pleased to announce a joint endeavor to provide five months of programming about Hmong people and their culture.

Leadership from the organizations have been working together to plan a series of programs to be held in Viroqua and La Crosse from May through September. The program presenters will be members of the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center.

McIntosh Memorial Library kicked off the partnership by sponsoring a bus trip for local youth to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center in April. An additional children’s program was held in May. The rest of the program schedule is as follows:

June 8 at 6 p.m. at La Crosse Public Library Introduction to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center with Tony

Yang;

June

9 at 6 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library and June 15 at 6 p.m. at La Crosse Public Library Hmong language

presentation;

June

29 at 2:45 p.m. at Eckhart Park in Viroqua Hmong games

workshop;

July

1-30 exhibit of Hmong collectibles and folk art at McIntosh Memorial Library. La Crosse Public Library will host the collection in

August;

July

11 at 2:45 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library discussion about the Hmong Gallery

Collection;

July

12 at 2:30 p.m. bus trip with patrons from McIntosh Memorial Library and La Crosse Public Library to Goose Island Campground. Pre-registration is

required;

July

19 at 6 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library adult arts and crafts

workshop;

Aug.

5 at 11 a.m. bus trip to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center for a garden exploration day camp. Pre-registration is

required;

Aug.

16 at 6 p.m. Hmong food program at McIntosh Memorial

Library;

Sept.

13 at 3:30 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library Intro to the Hmong New Year. The program will be repeated on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the La Crosse Public

Library;

Sept.

24 and 25 all day Hmong New Year celebration at Veteran’s Memorial Park in West

Salem.

The calendar of events is subject to change with additional programs being added.

For more information about these events, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151, like the Viroqua library Facebook page, or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

