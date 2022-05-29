Hmong cultural programming to be offered in Viroqua, La Crosse

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library and Hmoob Cultural and Community Center in La Crosse, are pleased to announce a joint endeavor to provide five months of programming about Hmong people and their culture.
Leadership from the organizations have been working together to plan a series of programs to be held in Viroqua and La Crosse from May through September. The program presenters will be members of the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center.
McIntosh Memorial Library kicked off the partnership by sponsoring a bus trip for local youth to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center in April. An additional children’s program was held in May. The rest of the program schedule is as follows:
June 8 at 6 p.m. at La Crosse Public Library Introduction to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center with Tony
- Yang;
- June
9 at 6 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library and June 15 at 6 p.m. at La Crosse Public Library Hmong language
- presentation;
- June
29 at 2:45 p.m. at Eckhart Park in Viroqua Hmong games
- workshop;
- July
1-30 exhibit of Hmong collectibles and folk art at McIntosh Memorial Library. La Crosse Public Library will host the collection in
- August;
- July
11 at 2:45 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library discussion about the Hmong Gallery
- Collection;
- July
12 at 2:30 p.m. bus trip with patrons from McIntosh Memorial Library and La Crosse Public Library to Goose Island Campground. Pre-registration is
- required;
- July
19 at 6 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library adult arts and crafts
- workshop;
- Aug.
5 at 11 a.m. bus trip to the Hmoob Cultural and Community Center for a garden exploration day camp. Pre-registration is
- required;
- Aug.
16 at 6 p.m. Hmong food program at McIntosh Memorial
- Library;
- Sept.
13 at 3:30 p.m. at McIntosh Memorial Library Intro to the Hmong New Year. The program will be repeated on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at the La Crosse Public
- Library;
- Sept.
24 and 25 all day Hmong New Year celebration at Veteran’s Memorial Park in West
- Salem.
The calendar of events is subject to change with additional programs being added.
For more information about these events, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 608-637-7151, like the Viroqua library Facebook page, or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.