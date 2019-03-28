The Vernon County Historical Society, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, will host a guest speaker April 2 at 7 p.m.
William “Na-a-wa-cekg-ize” Quackenbush, Ho-Chunk Deer Clan member and Tribal Historic Preservation Officer will discuss “Ho-Chunk History: Past, Present and Future.” He will speak about the Ho-Chunk continual presence throughout the Driftless Region, the adaptation of their people and culture throughout time, and how the advent of earthworks throughout the region came to be.
There will be plenty of opportunity for questions and answers throughout the presentation. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/HoChunkNation/.
