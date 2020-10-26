Holiday events sought for Vernon County Broadcaster, Westby Times calendar

The Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times are seeking holiday events for a calendar which will be included with special advertising inside the Friday, Nov. 20 newspapers.
Send information for holiday events for your club, school, organization or church. The calendar information can be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net (please put holiday calendar in the subject line) or mailed to Vernon County Broadcaster, Attn.: Angela Cina, P.O. Box 472, Viroqua, WI 54665. Information may also be placed in the Vernon County Broadcaster's drop box at 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua. The drop box is located by the front door.
Please include your name and a daytime phone number, so the editor can contact you if there are any questions.
The deadline for the calendar of events is Friday, Nov. 13 at noon.
