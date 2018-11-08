The Vernon County Broadcaster and Westby Times are seeking holiday events for a calendar which will be included with special advertising inside the Wednesday, Nov. 21 newspapers.

Send information for holiday events for your club, school, organization or church. The calendar information can be emailed to vcb.news@lee.net (please put holiday calendar in the subject line) or dropped off at the Vernon County Broadcaster, Attn.: Angela Cina, 117 E. Terhune St., Viroqua.

Information may also be dropped off at the Vernon County Broadcaster office during regular hours; if it’s after hours, there is a drop box by the front door. Please include your name and a daytime phone number, so you can be contacted if there are any questions.

The deadline for the calendar of events is Wednesday, Nov. 14, at noon.

