Holiday Happening takes place at Kickapoo Valley Reserve Dec. 7

This year’s Holiday Happening at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve will feature music, crafts, soup, cookies and stargazing.
The annual event will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 1 p.m. at the KVR Visitor Center, S3661 State Hwy. 131, La Farge.
The KVR Friends craft sale will be 1-4 p.m.; and cookie walk and holiday wreath silent auction, 1-6 p.m.
The Viroqua Bell Choir will kick off music at 2 p.m., followed by the Brookwood Band, 2:30 p.m.; Steve Hall on piano, 3 p.m.; La Farge Band, 4 p.m.; Pam Hughes’ String Students, 5 p.m., and Whisky Chiken, 5:30 p.m.
A soup, salad and bread meal will be served 3-7 p.m.
The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children under 12.
Winners of this year’s photo contest will be announced at 6 p.m. and stargazing will begin at 5 p.m.
Those who join the Friends of the KVR or renew their membership during the Holiday Happening will receive a 20% gift shop discount.
The events are free, and all are welcome.
The Holiday Happening is part of La Farge’s annual Small Town Christmas, which begins with a craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at La Farge High School, 301 W. Adams St.
The lighting of the Christmas tree in Bean Park behind Lawton Memorial Library, 118 N. Bird St., will be at 6 p.m. followed by family bingo at the Community Center, 202 N. State St.