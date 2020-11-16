Holmen man arrested in Vernon County for motor vehicle theft

On Friday, Nov. 13, at about 8:30 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified that a 1972 Ford pickup truck, valued at $20,000 was stolen from Manske Park along North Chipmunk Road, rural Stoddard, in the town of Bergen.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the initial time frame reported was that the theft occurred some time after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The caller reported finding a strange car was parked in the same location the truck had been parked. The car, a blue 2016 Honda Fit, had been reported stolen from rural Ettrick in Trempealeau County. A suspect was developed and the 1972 Ford truck was recovered Friday afternoon at about 5 p.m. at a residence on Gjefle Lane, rural Westby, in the town of Coon. Items from the 2016 Honda Fit were also recovered.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office arrested Cory Michael Sobkowiak, 38, of Holmen, and he was released on scene after signing a $1,000 signature bond. Charges will be sought through Vernon County District Attorney Timothy J. Gaskell and an initial appearance has been set for Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. in Vernon County Circuit Court.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Holmen Police Department, and the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office assisted the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Spears and Sheriff Brett Semingson of Trempealeau County are releasing photos of both recovered vehicles and because the investigation continues, the community is asked to contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351, or your local law enforcement, if you have any information about these incidents.
