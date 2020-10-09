Holmen man injured in UTV accident in the town of Clinton

A Holmen man was injured in a UTV accident at S1858 Dell Road in the town of Clinton, Monday, Oct. 5.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 3 p.m. the office received a 911 call reporting the UTV accident with injuries. Kenneth C. Reinhart, 75, was operating his John Deere UTV on a trail near a steep incline. He was attempting to turn around on the trail when he lost control of the UTV. Reinhart jumped clear of the UTV before it rolled off the trail. Reinhart had minor injuries. His wife, Elosie A. Reinhart, 70, also of Holmen, had gotten off the UTV to help guide him prior to the accident. She was not injured.
Kenneth Reinhart was extricated from the woods with the use of the La Farge Fire Department's Rescue UTV. He was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua with non-life-threatening injuries by La Farge EMS.
The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.
