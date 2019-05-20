A Holmen man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on County Road Y, west of County Road S in the town of Webster, Wednesday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, James Fried, 64, was traveling eastbound on County Road Y. Fried failed to negotiate a curve and traveled down an embankment through a fence. Fried then struck and piece of concrete that was in a field, causing the car to shift sideways, and struck a private electric pole. Fried reported no injuries in the accident.
The La Farge Fire Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
