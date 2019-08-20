A horse was killed Sunday after an Amish buggy and truck collided on Hwy. 82 near Hwy. 33 in the town of Hillsboro.
Cody T. Chaulklin, 27, of Cashton was westbound on Hwy. 82 at about 4 p.m. in a pickup truck towing a trailer with a skid-loader, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. A nearby Amish horse-and-buggy broke away from a hitching post and was running loose down Hwy. 82. The horse-and-buggy ran into the oncoming lane and was struck by Chaulklin’s trailer.
Chaulklin received minor injuries and refused medical care at the scene. The horse was killed instantly from the impact, and was later removed from the scene.
The Hillsboro Fire Department assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.