Horse-drawn wagon rides offer old-fashioned fun in Viroqua
Horse-drawn wagon rides offer old-fashioned fun in Viroqua

Holiday horsepower

Fritz Perkins of Viroqua drives a team of horses on the Wild West Days grounds in Viroqua, Saturday. The free rides have been hosted by the Wild West Days committee since 2007.

 Angie Cina

Old-fashioned horsepower took center stage on Viroqua’s Wild West Days grounds, Saturday, as teamsters offered wagon rides in celebration of the holiday season.

Three teams of horses gave families and individuals short rides around the grounds. Visitors could take as many rides as they wished, and warmed up in the Buckeye Saloon, where coffee, hot cocoa and cookies were served. People of all ages could also roast marshmallows over an open fire. Children had an opportunity to make a Christmas ornament and sign up to win a teddy bear.

The Wild West Days Committee has hosted the rides since 2007. The rides are free of charge, however, freewill donations are accepted to help cover costs. When there is enough snow, bobsled rides are given.

Holiday horse

A draft horse sporting a Santa hat makes its way through the Wild West Days grounds in Viroqua, Saturday.
All aboard!

Alan Flaig and Diane Brewer, both of Ontario, and dog, Jake, wait for passengers to board their rig during the free wagon rides offered on the Viroqua Wild West Days grounds, Saturday. The horses are Ozzy and Dixie.
Jingle bells

Jingle bells on a draft horse glow in the sun, Saturday.
Lines

Sleigh bells and harnesses create lines on a draft horse, Saturday. Three teams offered rides on the Wild West Days grounds for the holidays.
Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

