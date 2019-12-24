Horse-drawn wagon rides offer old-fashioned fun in Viroqua

Old-fashioned horsepower took center stage on Viroqua’s Wild West Days grounds, Saturday, as teamsters offered wagon rides in celebration of the holiday season.
Three teams of horses gave families and individuals short rides around the grounds. Visitors could take as many rides as they wished, and warmed up in the Buckeye Saloon, where coffee, hot cocoa and cookies were served. People of all ages could also roast marshmallows over an open fire. Children had an opportunity to make a Christmas ornament and sign up to win a teddy bear.
The Wild West Days Committee has hosted the rides since 2007. The rides are free of charge, however, freewill donations are accepted to help cover costs. When there is enough snow, bobsled rides are given.