Horse-drawn wagon rides will be given in the Wildcat Mountain State Park amphitheater area, Saturday,Sept. 21, from 5-7 p.m.
In addition to the wagon rides, there will be a campfire, music and s’mores. The event is free and open to the public, but a park entry sticker will be required. Call the park office at 608-337-4775 with any questions.
The event is sponsored by Friends of Wildcat Mountain State Park. The park is located at E13660 Hwy. 33 Ontario.
