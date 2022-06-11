Hunger Task Force of La Crosse to hold one-time drive-thru distribution of Badger Boxes

Badger Boxes have come to Wisconsin and are being distributed monthly from June to December through the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse, a member of the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin. The boxes are paid for through a $15 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Wisconsin Department of Trade, Agriculture, and Consumer Protection.

These boxes are filled exclusively with dairy products, cheeses, meats, fruits and grains purchased from Wisconsin farmers and food producers. The Badger boxes will ensure that families will have access to healthy foods while supporting Wisconsin agriculture during tough times.

The Hunger Task Force will hold a one-time drive through distribution on Wednesday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their headquarters at 1240 Clinton St., La Crosse. Individuals must be low-income, live in the Wisconsin counties of La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe, Trempealeau and Crawford and bring a valid ID. (Distributions from July to December will be held in food pantries in each of these counties.)

The Hunger Relief Federation has members representing all 72 Wisconsin counties and 10 Tribal Nations.

“This is our opportunity to be a valuable player in the effort to build a stronger, hunger-free Wisconsin," said Shelly Fortner, executive director of The Hunger Task Force. "Our food distributions have helped hundreds of families who have struggled throughout the pandemic and beyond. Without the help of superior relationships and generous companies within our area, we would not be able to be a safety net for the families who need our food services. We are sincerely grateful to be able to act as the Western Wisconsin Hub for the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin.”

