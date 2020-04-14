Hwy. 35 construction to begin Monday between Genoa, Stoddard

Construction is expected to begin Monday, April 20, on Wisconsin Hwy. 35 between Genoa and Stoddard.
The $14.2 million project will resurface Wisconsin Hwy. 35, replace four bridge structures, and reconstruct the highway within the village limits of Stoddard.
H. James & Sons of Fennimore is the prime contractor.
From April 20 to June 8, Wisconsin Hwy. 35 will be closed to through traffic between Wisconsin Hwy. 162 and Proksch Coulee Road in Stoddard. Local traffic only. The posted state highway detour for through traffic will use Wisconsin Hwy. 162 and U.S. Hwy. 14.
From June 8 to project completion in November, Wisconsin Hwy. 35 will be closed to through traffic between Wisconsin Hwy. 56 in Genoa and Proksch Coulee Road in Stoddard. Through traffic will be detoured using Wisconsin Hwy. 56 and U.S. Hwy. 14.
Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes if traveling through the area. Access to local residences and businesses will remain open.
For more information on this and other state highway projects statewide, visit www.511wi.gov.
