Hwy. 82 closure extended to July 2

The closure of Hwy. 82 across the Mississippi River between Hwy. 35 and Lansing, Iowa, has been extended to July 2.
The closure, originally scheduled for June 6-14, has been extended to accommodate construction activities along 1.4 miles of Hwy. 82 between the intersection of Hwy. 82/Hwy. 35 and the Mississippi River.
Traffic must use alternate routes during the closure.
The highway is expected to reopen July 2 with no construction work scheduled during the July 4 holiday weekend. Construction will resume after the holiday using traffic flagging operations for the remainder of the project, expected to be completed by the end of July.
More information on the project can be found at www.511wi.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!