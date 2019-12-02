Ice-covered road causes two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35

Two drivers denied injuries following a two-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 35 in the town of Bergen, Wednesday, Nov. 27.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6:10 a.m., they were the crash. A vehicle, driven by Jarod Proctor, 40, of rural Genoa lost control on the ice-covered road, crossing the centerline and colliding with a semi driven by Corey Haug, 35, of Holmen. Both Proctor and Haug denied any injuries.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office on scene was the Stoddard-Bergen Fire Department.