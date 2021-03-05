 Skip to main content
Ice rescue conducted near Stoddard Boat Landing
Two Black River Falls men fell through the ice near the Stoddard Board Landing on Thursday, March 4.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6 p.m. James Rhodes, 62, was operating an ATV on the ice. Rhodes and his passenger were traveling back to the boat landing after fishing, when the ATV fell through the ice. Both Rhodes and his passenger, George Riedel, fell into the water. Rhodes and Riedel were able to get out of the water on their own and were checked out at the scene by emergency personnel.

Sheriff John Spears reminds people that with the warming conditions to closely monitor ice conditions during fishing activities.

The responding agencies included the Stoddard First Responders, Stoddard Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance Service. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

