Ice rescue conducted near Stoddard Boat Landing

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 6 p.m. James Rhodes, 62, was operating an ATV on the ice. Rhodes and his passenger were traveling back to the boat landing after fishing, when the ATV fell through the ice. Both Rhodes and his passenger, George Riedel, fell into the water. Rhodes and Riedel were able to get out of the water on their own and were checked out at the scene by emergency personnel.