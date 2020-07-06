Illinois man injured in motorcycle accident in the town of Union
0 comments

Illinois man injured in motorcycle accident in the town of Union

  • 0

A Round Lake, Illinois man was injured in a motorcycle accident Thursday, July 2, at 12:17 p.m. on County Road D, east of County Road MM, in the town of Union.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Sean Mclellan, 43, was operating a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling into a ditch, down into a field, and eventually being ejected from the motorcycle.

Mclellan was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He received non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the accident and was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by La Farge Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News