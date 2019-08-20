Two Illinois residents were arrested on drug fraud charges following a traffic stop in the city of Hillsboro, Aug. 16.

Julian Patten

Patten

According to Police Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated in the city of Hillsboro in relation to an ongoing prescription drug fraud investigation. As a result, the Hillsboro Police Department arrested 21-year-old Julian Patten of Chicago, Illinois, for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of a fraudulently obtained prescription. Also arrested was 21-year-old Natasha Johnson of Rockford, Illinois, for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (party to a crime), possession of a fraudulently obtained prescription (party to a crime), and possession of marijuana. Patten and Johnson were booked into the Vernon County Detention Center.

Natasha Johnson

Johnson

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the La Farge Police Department assisted the Hillsboro Police Department The incident remains under investigation.

