Two Illinois residents were arrested on drug fraud charges following a traffic stop in the city of Hillsboro, Aug. 16.
According to Police Chief Patrick Clark of the Hillsboro Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated in the city of Hillsboro in relation to an ongoing prescription drug fraud investigation. As a result, the Hillsboro Police Department arrested 21-year-old Julian Patten of Chicago, Illinois, for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of a fraudulently obtained prescription. Also arrested was 21-year-old Natasha Johnson of Rockford, Illinois, for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (party to a crime), possession of a fraudulently obtained prescription (party to a crime), and possession of marijuana. Patten and Johnson were booked into the Vernon County Detention Center.
The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and the La Farge Police Department assisted the Hillsboro Police Department The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.