An Illinois woman escaped with minor injuries Saturday when she was thrown from her motorcycle in Vernon County.

Jameson S. Butler, 64, of Woodstock, Illinois, was traveling west on Hwy. 82 west of Lawrence Ridge Road in the Township of Wheatland when she lost control of his motorcycle on a curve about 4:45 p.m., according to Vernon County sheriff’s deputies.

Butler was thrown from the motorcycle when she entered the ditch. She was wearing her helmet and sustained minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation.

