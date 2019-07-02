The Vernon County Law, Fire, and EMS associations have begun planning the inaugural National Night Out for Vernon County to be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4-8 p.m. at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together with many local groups and businesses, the associations are making that happen for the first time in Vernon County. Vernon County will join over 38 million neighbors across 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. Territories and military bases worldwide.
The county law, fire, and EMS associations are asking citizens of Vernon County to lock their door, turn on their porch light, and spend the evening outside with neighbors and their local law, fire, and EMS personnel.
The entire event will be free to the public to attend and will include many family-friendly, hands-on, interactive games and activities. Food will also be served at no cost. Just a few of the events already planned are police, fire and EMS vehicles, K9 demonstrations, face painting, bouncy house, dunk tank and an accident scene demonstration complete with the arrival of the Gundersen Air medical helicopter.
Local businesses and groups are encouraged to be involved by hosting an interactive booth at the event or making a monetary donation to the event. Questions can be directed to the following: General inquiries—Deputy William Zirk 608-343-0291, william.zirk@vernoncounty.org; fundraising/donations—Veronica Hoiland 608-632-4797, vhoiland@vernoncounty.org; promotions – Yanicka Lunde 608-606-1687, yanicka.lunde@vernoncounty.org.
Like and follow Facebook or Instagram Vernon Co National Night Out to keep up-to-date on everything happening with the event.
National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW Ring, Dietz & Watson, Associa, AT&T, A & W Root Beer, Renewal By Anderson, Academy Sports & Outdoors, and co-sponsored locally.
