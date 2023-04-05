Residents of the Viroqua Area School District re-elected Matt Tubbin and elected Dana Hohlfelder to three-year terms on the school board, April 4.
Tubbin received 1,417 votes and Hohlfelder received 1,624. The third candidate, Julie Emslie, received 1,388 votes.
The spring school board election ballots will be canvassed at 9 a.m. Monday, April 10, in the district office conference room.
+1
+1
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angie Cina
Vernon County Times editor
Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today