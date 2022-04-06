Incumbents re-elected to Viroqua, Westby school boards

Viroqua and Westby school board incumbents retained their seats as a result of the spring election, April 5.

Viroqua School Board

Four candidates ran for Viroqua Area School Board.

Incumbents Marina Abt and Angie Lawrence received the most votes. Abt received 1,095 votes, while Lawrence received 1,206. Challengers Ben B. Gald netted 812 votes and Patricia Belke Becker netted 287.

The official canvass of the spring election ballots will be held in the district office at 10 a.m., April 8.

Westby School Board

Six candidates ran for three seats on the Westby Area School District Board of Education.

Winning School Board Seat #2 - Coon Valley Attendance Area was incumbent Robert Kerska with 809 votes. Challenger Stephanie Hutzler received 478 votes.

Winning School Board Seat #4 - Westby Attendance Area was incumbent Daniel Kotek with 770 votes. Challenger Joshua Jorstad received 512 votes.

Winning School Board Seat #7 - At Large Representative was incumbent Eric Thunstedt with 745 votes. Challenger Geniece Easterday received 541 votes.

The official canvass of the spring election ballots will be held in the district conference room at 9 a.m., April 8.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

