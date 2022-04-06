 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Incumbents retain seats on the Coon Valley Village Board

Coon Valley residents re-elected incumbents to the board of trustees in the spring election, April 5.

Four candidates ran for three positions on the board.

Incumbents Amy Stakston-Wiedemann received 85 votes, Mary Wruck 77 and Russ Cornford 106. Debbie Andre received 63 votes.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

