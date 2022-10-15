Informational meeting held for proposed Main Street apartments in Viroqua

Close to 50 area residents attended an informational meeting Wednesday, Oct. 5, hosted by Northpointe Development Corporation regarding their proposed Main Street Apartments development plan for property located at Broadway and Main streets (the former county highway shop location) in the city of Viroqua. About 15 people attended the meeting virtually via Zoom.

Jake Victor, vice president of development for Northpointe Development Corporation, led the meeting, which was held in the Viroqua Middle School/High School library.

“We’re here to listen and engage with you,” Victor said. “We want to make this the best development for the community.”

Victor said Northpointe, which has offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Colorado, has done numerous affordable housing projects across Wisconsin, and all of them are unique in their own way. He said for the most part, the projects have 45 to 100-plus units.

Victor said Northpointe views all of its projects as a partnership with local municipalities and is “uniquely aware of state and federal resources and part of the affordable housing conversation throughout Wisconsin.”

He said Northpointe had “the understanding that the city has long been left behind, reached out to discuss community need and understand where new housing would make the most sense.” Victor said they learned of the grant opportunity, brought it in front of Viroqua, applied and secured ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding, and re-submitted its bid to Vernon County and secured site control.

Victor showed the concept site plan. The site plan includes a 45-unit, three-story building over underground parking with a 2,658-square-foot retail space facing Main Street that has a drive-through on the first floor; a 24-unit, three-story building with a 6,000-square-foot day care space on the first floor and 4,000 square feet of day care outdoor space; and a rain garden. The proposed parking count includes surface retail 15 stalls, surface day care 15 stalls, surface apartment 62 stalls, underground 45 stalls, and total proposed apartment parking stalls 105 stalls, with 1.5 stalls per unit.

Victor showed renderings of apartment interiors and a community room that would be located on the first floor of the 45-unit building. He said the units have a modern feel and look, and are built to encourage residents to get out of their units and interact with each other.

Building amenities, Victor said, would include on-site, professional third-party management, priority on local laborers/contractors, prioritize Viroqua and Vernon County residents, a large playground area for families, green space, underground parking, walking paths around the property, free internet for all households, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, and in-unit washer, dryer, dishwasher included.

Victor said Northpointe is still working on a traffic study, which will be incorporated into the plan. He said they are also working on an income study and are doing a market study to determine the rents. Construction is proposed to begin in April 2024, with pre-leasing starting in April 2025 and construction being completed in June 2025. Victor said more community engagement will take place throughout the process.

Following the PowerPoint presentation, Victor answered a few questions before those in attendance broke out into small groups to discuss the conceptual plan and share their top concerns with the entire group.

An audience member asked if a traffic light would be installed at the corner of West Broadway and North Main streets. Viroqua City Administrator Nate Torres said that as the Main Street improvement plan stands now, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation does not have plans for a traffic light there. He said improvements will be made to increase pedestrian and vehicular safety. Torres added that the DOT controls the area as a connecting point.

Another person asked about the apartments’ accessibility. Victor said 20% of the units would be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. He said they would make sure to incorporate a stop for the SMRT Bus.

Some of the concerns shared with the group included having an outlet in front of a window in each unit for a Christmas tree, having the apartment buildings match the feel of Viroqua, having no late-night hours for the retail space, having bright lights in the parking lots, traffic concerns, flat roofs, the height of thermostats in each unit, noise control between units and parking stalls along Main Street being an eyesore.

Suggestions from the group included having garden space for possible raised beds, having a vegetation screen along the Main Street parking stalls and the day care playground, having one building look different from the other, dividing the proposed retail space in order to have more retail space, including studio apartments in the plan and adding a fourth floor to each building.

An audience member asked if there would be an opportunity for residents to purchase their units. Victor said this project is rental housing only. He said homeownership is a top priority and having affordable rental housing is one step to make that possible.

Another person asked if there would be a place for people with zero income. Victor said the units are for low- to middle-income people.

One of the concerns expressed was who pays for the demolition of the former county highway building and the cleanup. Victor said Northpointe would secure funding to cover those costs. Northpointe would also be responsible for cleanup of any contaminants. It was emphasized that Northpointe is the owner of the property, which was purchased from Vernon County.

One audience member said a local architect has a design for the property and the public needs to hear about it. Torres said the architect, Gregory Splinter, made a presentation to the city council at its meeting Sept. 27. The audience member said she didn’t know about that, and Torres replied the agenda was posted on the city’s Facebook and on the city’s website. “I feel we have honored Gregory’s opportunity to speak about his plan.”

Former Vernon County Board Supervisor Lavon “Spanky” Felton said he had seen Splinter’s plan for the property and it was “excellent,” as was Northpointe’s. He said the county put the property up for bid, and the only bid was from Northpointe; the initial bid was rejected, and Northpointe came back with a second bid, which was accepted by the county board of supervisors.

County Board Supervisor Mary Henry reiterated that only one bid was submitted for the property. She said the county posted and reposted it and thought they would get more bids. “It’s been in the works for multiple years; we knew contamination would be an issue.”

Henry said she’s excited about the project because it will meet the needs of the community. “The county sold it (the property) and Northpointe will take care of the contaminate part of the deal.”

Torres said it’s important to understand that the city has input with the project. “This is a public/private partnership.” He added if it wasn’t for Northpointe, the city wouldn’t have the $6 million grant for the affordable housing. “They’ve got control of the land and they (wrote) the grant.”

More information about the development plan is available at https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/main-street-apartments-development-project. Feedback is welcome and a link to a survey can be found on the city’s website.