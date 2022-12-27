Inland trout catch and release season opens Jan. 7, 2023

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the early inland streams catch and release season for trout will open on Jan. 7, 2023 and run until May 5, 2023.

During this time, anglers are invited to fish for Wisconsin’s inland trout species but are reminded that all trout caught will need to be immediately released. When the general inland hook and line season opens on May 6, 2023, anglers may harvest these species while following bag limit regulations and length requirements.

Anglers wishing to participate in this season will need to possess an inland trout stamp in addition to their 2022-2023 fishing license, which is valid until March 31, 2023. Starting April 1, 2023, anglers will need to possess a 2023-2024 fishing license and new inland trout stamp.

All regulations apply. Visit Guide to Wisconsin’s Trout Fishing Regulations for details.

More information on trout fishing can be found on the DNR’s Inland Trout Fishing webpage.

The DNR encourages anglers to continue practicing responsible catch and release. Advice on responsible catch and release can be found on the DNR’s Responsible Catch and Release webpage.