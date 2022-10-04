Inland trout fishing season closes Oct. 15

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds anglers that the 2022 general inland trout and salmon fishing season will close Oct. 15.
Anglers will no longer be able to fish inland streams, springs and spring ponds for trout or salmon. However, trout and salmon can still be harvested from most inland lakes or ponds. Exceptions by county can be found in the 2022-2023 Guide to Wisconsin Trout Fishing Regulations.
Use the DNR’s Trout Regulations and Opportunities User Tool (T.R.O.U.T) to find trout fishing locations.
The general inland trout season will reopen May 6, 2023.