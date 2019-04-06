International Crane Count is April 13 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The International Crane Count will take place rain or shine on April 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. For more information, contact the Kickapoo Valley Reserve office at 608-625-2960 or ben.johnston@wisconsin.gov. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. promotion Click here to subscribe to the La Crosse Tribune online and in print promotion E-edition: Click here for a page-by-page look at the newspaper Print Ads Home Weather Page & Weeklies Apr 3, 2019 Sale Weekly Print Ad 16 hrs ago Furniture VIP Package Apr 1, 2019 Furniture 6x3 Banner 16 hrs ago Construction weekly ad Apr 5, 2019 Finance This is more than great rates Mar 31, 2019 Furniture Strip Ad (Value Added) 16 hrs ago Service Antique Show 16 hrs ago Housing GH Featured Home Mar 31, 2019 Furniture Saturday Half Page 16 hrs ago
