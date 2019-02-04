Residents of Trempealeau, Vernon and La Crosse counties, including college students, are specially invited to visit the International Owl Center for free on Feb. 9 and 10. The Owl Center is located in Houston, Minnesota, just 30 minutes west of La Crosse.
Four live ambassador owls of all sizes currently work at the center, including Great Horned, Barn, Eurasian Eagle and Eastern Screech-Owls. Visitors will also find touchable wings and tails, nine species of extremely lifelike mounted owls, brand new owl art from children around the world, skulls, eggs, cultural items from around the world, and more. The gift shop is full of local, fair trade, and other owl items. Trained staff present programs each day at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Visitors from elsewhere are also welcome, but will be required to pay the regular admission fee.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular admission is $7 for adults, $4 for students ages 4-17, and children 3 and under and members are free. More information is available at www.internationalowlcenter.org or by contacting the center at 507-896-OWLS (6957) or karla@internationalowlcenter.org.
