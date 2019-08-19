McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an event on Thursday, Sept. 19, in honor of International Talk Like a Pirate Day.
A language learning class will be offered on Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m. that will teach participants how to learn the language of a pirate. The class will be administered by library staff using resources from Mango Languages. Those interested in dressing up like a pirate are welcome to do so. Registration for the class is requested, as space is limited. Sign up by stopping by the library or calling 637-7151.
International Talk Like a Pirate Day is a holiday created in 1995 by John Baur and Mark Summers who proclaimed Sept. 19 each year as the day when everyone in the world should talk like a pirate.
